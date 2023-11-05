Maiava, Davis lead UNLV in 56-14 rout of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw three touchdown passes and Vincent Davis Jr. ran for two more as UNLV walloped New Mexico, 56-14 to remain one game behind Mountain West Conference leader Air Force. UNLV bounced back from a 31-24 loss at Fresno State last week that snapped a string of five straight wins.

