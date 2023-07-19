Mahrez set to leave Man City and become latest star to move to Saudi Arabia

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia. The Manchester City winger was not included in a 25-man squad for the team’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea amid reports he is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million). Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international. He joined the club from Leicester in 2018. City hasn’t officially confirmed the agreement of a deal for Mahrez with Al-Ahli. The Jeddah-based team has signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and striker Roberto Firmino this offseason.

