Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs are 1 win away from NFL’s first Super Bowl repeat in 19 years

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat. The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday, advancing to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. They’re aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it following the 2003-04 seasons. Kansas City will face either the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs will become just the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.