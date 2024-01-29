Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs are 1 win away from NFL’s first Super Bowl repeat in 19 years

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy next to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat. The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday, advancing to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. They’re aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it following the 2003-04 seasons. Kansas City will face either the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs will become just the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span.

