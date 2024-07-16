Mahomes joins rookies, select veterans at Chiefs camp and chase a 3rd straight Super Bowl title

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the trophy after the team's win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Mahomes and the Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to three-peat since the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers won three consecutive NFL championships. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes joined rookies and select veterans in reporting for the starting camp Tuesday as the Kansas City Chiefs set their sights on a record third straight Super Bowl title. They had a short offseason after beating the 49ers on Feb. 11 to win the Lombardi Trophy. Standout left guard Joe Thuney will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list following surgery for a pectoral injury. Defensive back Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi also will be on the PUP list. First-round pick Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver out of Texas, will be available for practice this week after missing most of the offseason with a hamstring injury.

