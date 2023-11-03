Mahomes ‘definitely’ wants to play flag football at 2028 Olympics

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he is up for playing flag football for the United States at the 2028 Summer Olympics. The International Olympic Committee added flag football to the program for the Los Angeles Games last month. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback whose scrambling and ad-lib abilities would translate well to the sport was asked at a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, if he would be interested in playing. He says he would “definitely want to” if he can “still move around” when he’ll be 32 years old. The Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.