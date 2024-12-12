Mahomes, clutch Chiefs look for 13th win with road game against Browns team staggering to finish

Having already clinched a division title, the Kansas City Chiefs look to keep their lead atop the AFC when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 games by seven points or fewer this season and six on the final play. They’ve been lucky, but they’re also very good and Patrick Mahomes is the biggest reason why. K.C.’s QB makes the big plays whenever the Chiefs need one and more times than not it’s a completion to tight end Travis Kelce. The Browns were eliminated from the playoffs last week and are hoping to finish strong in a disappointing season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.