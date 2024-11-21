Mahomes, Chiefs look to rebound after loss as they face Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are a big underdog to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday’s home game. The upset-minded Panthers will need to rely heavily upon running backs Chuba Hubbard and rookie Jonathon Brooks, the team’s second-round draft pick from Texas who is expected to make his NFL debut against the one-loss Chiefs. The Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season last week against Buffalo.

