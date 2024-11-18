Mahomes and Chiefs focus on addressing flaws after bid for perfect season ends with loss to Bills

By JONAH BRONSTEIN The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 30-21. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Chiefs ran out of the late-game heroics that made them appear unbeatable. Josh Allen and the Bills ended the two-time Super Bowl champions’ bid for an undefeated season with a 30-21 win on Sunday. Kansas City now turns its focus to maintaining its position atop the AFC. At 9-1, the Chiefs are a half-game ahead of the 9-2 Bills. And the Chiefs are hoping to address the flaws that finally contributed to a loss. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes says going undefeated wasn’t the Chiefs’ “ultimate goal.” That would be winning a third straight Super Bowl, which no team has ever done.

