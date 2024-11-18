Mahomes and Chiefs focus on addressing flaws after bid for perfect season ends with loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Chiefs ran out of the late-game heroics that made them appear unbeatable. Josh Allen and the Bills ended the two-time Super Bowl champions’ bid for an undefeated season with a 30-21 win on Sunday. Kansas City now turns its focus to maintaining its position atop the AFC. At 9-1, the Chiefs are a half-game ahead of the 9-2 Bills. And the Chiefs are hoping to address the flaws that finally contributed to a loss. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes says going undefeated wasn’t the Chiefs’ “ultimate goal.” That would be winning a third straight Super Bowl, which no team has ever done.

