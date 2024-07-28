Maher’s Americans join Kiwis, Aussies and France in an unbeaten bunch in rugby sevens at Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion New Zealand and 2016 gold medalist Australia dominated their groups on the opening day of the Olympic women’s rugby sevens competition at Stade de France. The top four ranked teams all finished Sunday on two wins apiece, with the United States and France also unbeaten ahead of their Pool C showdown on Day 2. Ilona Maher has already produced a moment for the U.S. team that personified the posts she sends on social media about strong, athletic women. And Raquel Kochhann got to play at her third Olympics for Brazil just six months after returning from a lengthy break from competitive rugby while she recovered from breast cancer and treatment.

