Mahdi rushes for 216 yards to help Texas State rally past Nevada 35-24

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Ismail Mahdi rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns and Texas State scored 35 unanswered points to rally for a 35-24 victory over Nevada. Brandon Talton kicked a 30-yard field goal and KK Meier returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown to give Nevada (0-4) a 10-0 lead after one quarter. The Wolf Pack took a 17-0 lead into halftime after Zac Welch recovered a fumble in the end zone. Texas State (3-1) took the opening kickoff of the second half and put together a 10-play drive, capped by TJ Finley’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert to get on the scoreboard and bein its run.

