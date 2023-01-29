Mahaney’s jumper lifts No. 22 Saint Mary’s (Cal) over BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Logan Johnson had 14 points and freshman Aidan Mahaney scored all 10 of his points, including a fade-away jumper just before the buzzer, in the second half and No. 22 Saint Mary’s (Cal) escaped Saturday night with a 57-56 win over short-handed BYU. Mitchell Saxen had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Mary’s. Alex Ducas scored 12 points and Augustas Marciulionis added 10. The Gaels have won 10 in a row and 13 of their last 14. Dallin Hall scored a career-high 23 points for BYU. Fousseyni Traore added 11 points and eight rebounds.

