Mahaney rallies Saint Mary’s to 64-62 victory over Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points and Saint Mary’s rallied late to beat Gonzaga 64-62, upping the Gaels’ win streak to 10.Mahaney sank 7 of 17 shots with four 3-pointers for the Gaels (18-6, 9-0 West Coast Conference), who maintained sole possession of first place with the win. Ryan Nembhard had 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting to lead the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2), who saw a five-game win streak end.

