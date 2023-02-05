Mahaney leads No. 18 Saint Mary’s past No. 12 Gonzaga in OT

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points and took the game over in crunch time, leading No. 18 Saint Mary’s to a 78-70 overtime win over No. 12 Gonzaga for the Gaels’ 12th straight victory. Mahaney scored or assisted on 19 of 21 points in a stretch that started with the Gaels trailing by four points with five minutes to play in regulation. Drew Timme scored 23 points to lead Gonzaga but got little help offensively from the rest of his team.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) is fouled by Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) as he drive the lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few complains to a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Saint Mary's guards Aidan Mahaney (20), Augustas Marciulionis (3) and Alex Ducas (44) celebrate during the closing seconds of the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Moraga, Calif. Saint Mary's won 78-70. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
