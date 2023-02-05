Mahaney leads No. 18 Saint Mary’s past No. 12 Gonzaga in OT

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points and took the game over in crunch time, leading No. 18 Saint Mary’s to a 78-70 overtime win over No. 12 Gonzaga for the Gaels’ 12th straight victory. Mahaney scored or assisted on 19 of 21 points in a stretch that started with the Gaels trailing by four points with five minutes to play in regulation. Drew Timme scored 23 points to lead Gonzaga but got little help offensively from the rest of his team.

