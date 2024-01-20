Mahaffey, Gayle spark fast start as Ohio State beats Penn State 79-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Evan Mahaffey, a sophomore transfer from Penn State, and Roddy Gayle Jr. each scored 16 points to help Ohio State beat the Nittany Lions 79-67. The win gave Chris Holtmann his 250th career victory and his 136th win in seven seasons as head coach of the Buckeyes.

