Maguire salvages draw for Man United at Porto after Fernandes sent off again in Europa League

Substitute Harry Maguire came from the bench late to salvage a 3-3 draw for 10-man Manchester United at Porto in the Europa League. A youthful Tottenham side maintained a perfect record with a 2-1 victory away at Ferencváros, while Lazio also made it two wins out of two by routing Nice 4-1 at home. Four teenagers started for Spurs, with the 19-year-old Will Lankshear making his senior debut and 17-year-old teammate Mikey Moore making his first start. In torrential rain at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Taty Castellano scored twice for Lazio. Lyon is cruising in the competition with another win, 4-1, at the expense of Rangers in Glasgow.

