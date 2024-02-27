Magic’s Paolo Banchero to miss second straight game due to illness

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley disclosed Tuesday that the team’s 6-foot-10 All-Star will miss a second straight game due to illness. Banchero, the NBA Rookie of the Year last season, played 29 minutes on Saturday night in the Magic’s 112-109 win at Detroit, recording 15 points and five rebounds. He had a game-winning three-point play. He missed Sunday’s 109-92 loss at Atlanta after playing in Orlando’s first 57 games of the season. Banchero averages a team-leading 22.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

