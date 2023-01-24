Magic’s Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac says there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. Isaac finally got back into a game after 2 1/2 years Monday, helping the Magic beat the Boston Celtics 113-98. The 6-foot-10 power forward scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds and added a couple of steals in his limited time on the floor. Isaac originally injured his knee on Jan. 1, 2020. He returned seven months later, but tore his left ACL while playing in his second game in the NBA bubble at Disney World. Only three Magic players are still on the roster who played with Isaac before his knee injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.