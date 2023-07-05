Magic promote Anthony Parker to general manager and Pete D’Alessandro to executive vice president

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Parker has been promoted to general manager of the Orlando Magic. The move Wednesday was part of a restructuring of the team’s basketball operations staff. The team said Pete D’Alessandro was promoted to executive vice president as part of the moves. John Hammond, who had been Orlando’s general manager since 2017, will transition into a role where he’ll be senior advisor to Jeff Weltman, the team’s president of basketball operations.

