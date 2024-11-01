Magic missing All-Star Paolo Banchero with injury, scratch starting C Wendell Carter Jr. before game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing All-Star forward Paolo Banchero with an injury, the Orlando Magic scratched starting center Wendell Carter Jr. just minutes before their game Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team said Carter is out with tendinitis in his right knee. Moe Wagner started in his spot. Coach Jamahl Mosley didn’t mention anything about Carter’s injury during his pregame media availability. Carter is averaging a team-high 10.4 rebounds and 8.8 points for the Magic, who are expected to be without Banchero for at least one month with a torn right oblique. Banchero got hurt in Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls.

