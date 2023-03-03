Magic lose Jonathan Isaac for season with torn adductor

Jonathan Isaac’s comeback story has been sidelined again by another season-ending injury, this time a torn adductor muscle. Isaac had surgery on Friday to repair the muscle and will miss the remainder of the regular season, the Magic said. He felt discomfort on his left side Tuesday after practice, and an MRI on Wednesday showed the severity of the issue. He played in 11 games this season, after missing 2-1/2 years following a serious knee injury and other setbacks. And now, he faces another period of recovery and rehabilitation.

