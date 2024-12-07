Magic lose Franz Wagner to torn right oblique, same injury that sidelined Paolo Banchero

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George, right, tries to get past Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

Franz Wagner stepped up in countless ways for the Orlando Magic when All-Star forward Paolo Banchero tore his oblique. And now, Wagner has the same injury. Wagner has a torn right oblique in a crushing blow for a team that survived the loss of Banchero and will play in the NBA Cup quarterfinals — but now will be without their second-leading scorer for at least four weeks and likely longer.

