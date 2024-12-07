Magic lose Franz Wagner to torn right oblique, same injury that sidelined Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner stepped up in countless ways for the Orlando Magic when All-Star forward Paolo Banchero tore his oblique. And now, Wagner has the same injury. Wagner has a torn right oblique in a crushing blow for a team that survived the loss of Banchero and will play in the NBA Cup quarterfinals — but now will be without their second-leading scorer for at least four weeks and likely longer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.