Magic Johnson, Josh Harris and other new Commanders owners introduce themselves to Washington fans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new owners of the Washington Commanders are making the rounds to introduce themselves to the local community in the days leading up to the season opener. Josh Harris, Mitch Rales and Magic Johnson have visited with players and coaches and talked to a range of fans from businesspeople to kids and families at a Boys & Girls Club. The whirlwind tour continues the celebration around the area of the team’s welcome ownership change. The party culminates Sunday against Arizona.

