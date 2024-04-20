Magic can’t overcome miserable shooting performance in Game 1 playoff loss to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Statistically speaking, the Orlando Magic entered the playoffs with the worst offense of any team in the field. They lived up — or in this case, down — to their billing. Orlando had four players miss every attempt, and the Magic made only 33% of their shots in a 97-83 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic were ranked last in the NBA this season in 3-pointers, and went just 8 of 37 behind the arc. They weren’t much better from the foul line as Orlando went 19 of 30 on free throws. Orlando was on point defensively, playing its usual tough brand of ball. But when the Magic had to score, that’s when things went astray.

