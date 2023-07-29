Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabby Williams also scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak with an 83-74 win over the Chicago Sky. Seattle won for the first time in more than a month, dating to a 87-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on June 24, and ended its six-game road losing streak. Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 8:29 left in the third quarter that gave the Storm the lead for good and Kia Nurse made a basket to give Seattle its biggest lead of the game at 73-55 with 8:33 to play. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals.

