Magaia provides as South Africa beats Italy to reach last 16 at Women’s World Cup for the 1st time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Thembi Kgatlana has scored early in stoppage time to give South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy and a spot in the knockout rounds of a Women’s World Cup for the first time. On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hildah Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso scored her second goal of the match to equalize, briefly denting South African hopes. A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds. Instead, Kgatlana clincher means it’ll be South Africa playing Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday. Sweden finished atop Group G after beating Argentina 1-0 and will play the United States.

