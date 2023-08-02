Magaia provides as South Africa beats Italy to reach last 16 at Women’s World Cup for the 1st time

By STEVE McMORRAN The Associated Press
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy's Benedetta Orsi, far right, during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Thembi Kgatlana has scored early in stoppage time to give South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy and a spot in the knockout rounds of a Women’s World Cup for the first time. On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hildah Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso scored her second goal of the match to equalize, briefly denting South African hopes. A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds. Instead, Kgatlana clincher means it’ll be South Africa playing Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday. Sweden finished atop Group G after beating Argentina 1-0 and will play the United States.

