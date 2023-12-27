Madueke’s late penalty hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace for a rare home victory

LONDON (AP) — Noni Madueke bailed out a misfiring Chelsea side with a late penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League for a rare home victory in 2023. Just as it looked like Chelsea’s inefficiency up front would cost it again, Madueke was tripped by Eberechi Eze inside the area and stepped up to the spot himself to send goalkeeper Dean Henderson the wrong way in the 89th minute. Chelsea is provisionally in 10th place after 19 rounds, with Palace now just three points outside the relegation zone in 15th.

