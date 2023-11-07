Madsen’s 20 points lead 6 Utah players in double figures as Utes beat E. Washington 101-66

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 20 points to lead six Utah players scoring in double figures and the Utes beat Eastern Washington 101-66 in the season opener for both teams. Cole Bajema scored 17 points and Rollie Worster added 15 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds for Utah. Branden Carlson, Ben Carlson and Keba Keita each scored 11 points. Keita also had 11 rebounds and two blocks. Bajema and Madsen hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring and Utah never trailed. LeJuan Watts made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Eastern Washington.

