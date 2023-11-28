Madsen, Worster lead Utah to 78-71 victory over Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster scored 17 points apiece to lead Utah to a 78-71 victory over Saint Mary’s. Madsen made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Utes (4-2). Worster hit 6 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers, adding eight rebounds. Cole Bajema also sank two 3s and scored 14. Aiden Mahoney scored 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting with four 3-pointers to lead the Gaels (3-4), adding five assists. Alex Ducas hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. Joshua Jefferson pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds. Mahaney had 14 points for Saint Mary’s and Madsen scored 10 for Utah in a 38-all first half that saw five lead changes and four ties. Utah scored the first four points of the seocnd half and never trailed again.

