Madsen, Smith power Utah to 91-82 victory over Iowa in NIT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen sank seven 3-pointers scored a career-high 31 points, Deivon Smith notched his fourth triple-double of the season and Utah cruised to a 91-82 victory over Iowa in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Madsen made 9 of 19 shots, including 7 of 15 from distance, for the Utes (21-14), who will host VCU in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Smith finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, adding three steals. He tied a Pac-12 Conference record with his fourth triple-double of the season. Branden Carlson scored 12.

Patrick McCaffrey led the Hawkeyes (19-15) with 19 points off the bench. Josh Dix had 14 points. Owen Freeman, Ben Krikke and freshman reserve Brock Harding all scored 12. Freeman led Iowa with seven rebounds and four assists.

Madsen hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 in the first half, Smith added 10 points and Utah cruised to a 48-36 lead at halftime. The Utes shot 51.5% overall and made 7 of 14 from 3-point range in building the 12-point advantage. Owen Freeman had 11 first-half points for Iowa.

Iowa got no closer than five in the second half.

