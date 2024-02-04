Madsen, Smith help Utah remain unbeaten at home, beat Colorado 73-68

By The Associated Press
Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) goes up to dunk against Colorado during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 21 points and Deivon Smith came up an assist shy of his second career triple-double as Utah held off a late Colorado rally to earn a 73-68 victory to remain undefeated at home. Utah is 12-0 at the Huntsman Center, but has lost nine straight Pac-12 Conference road games dating back to last season.

