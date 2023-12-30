Madsen scores 20, Utah beats Washington State 80-58 in final Pac-12 opener

By The Associated Press
Washington State forward Isaac Jones (13) drives as Utah center Lawson Lovering, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored all 20 of his points in the second half and Utah rallied to beat Washington State 80-58 in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Madsen missed all four of his first-half shots including two from 3-point range for the Utes (10-2), who have won seven in a row. He sank 6 of 9 shots after the break — 4 of 7 from distance — and made 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Isaac Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Cougars (9-3) with his third double-double this season.

