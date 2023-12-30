Madsen scores 20, Utah beats Washington State 80-58 in final Pac-12 opener

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored all 20 of his points in the second half and Utah rallied to beat Washington State 80-58 in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Madsen missed all four of his first-half shots including two from 3-point range for the Utes (10-2), who have won seven in a row. He sank 6 of 9 shots after the break — 4 of 7 from distance — and made 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Isaac Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Cougars (9-3) with his third double-double this season.

