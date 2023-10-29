Madsen, rugged defense lead Boise State in 32-7 victory over Wyoming.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw for 147 yards with a touchdown, the Boise State defense allowed only 112 yards and the Broncos defeated Wyoming 32-7. Starting quarterback Taylen Green threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Eric McAlister and a two-point conversion gave the Broncos an early 8-0 lead. Madsen came on in the second quarter with the Broncos leading 8-7. Green started the second half and his 9-yard touchdown run gave the Broncos a 22-7 lead early in the third quarter. Madsen, who completed 12 of 15 passes, hit Prince Strachan with a short touchdown pass later in the third and the Broncos led 29-7.

