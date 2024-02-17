Madsen has 7 3s, 25 points, Post adds 23 in Boston College’s 85-77 win over Miami

BOSTON (AP) — Mason Madsen had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 25 points, Quinten Post scored 23 and Boston College beat Miami 85-77 on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Hurricanes. Madsen was 8-of-15 shooting, making 7 of 12 from the arc. Seven-footer Post was 7 of 13 and stepped out to hit a trio of 3s. Claudell Harris Jr. scored 15 points, including the go-ahead basket with three minutes left, and grabbed nine rebounds. Norchad Omier and Matthew Cleveland scored 20 points each for the Hurricanes, who have lost four straight.

