Madsen guides Boise State to 42-14 victory over New Mexico

By The Associated Press
Boise State wide receiver Prince Strachan celebrates his touchdown reception against New Mexico during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald//Idaho Statesman via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darin Oswald]

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw long touchdown passes in the first and second quarters to spark Boise State to a 42-14 victory over New Mexico. Madsen connected with Austin Bolt for a 42-yard touchdown just four plays into the game for Boise State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) and tight end Luke Voorhees ran for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead. New Mexico (3-7, 1-5) answered with Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 5-yard scoring run, but George Holani had a 10-yard touchdown run on the final play of the quarter to put the Broncos up 15-7.

