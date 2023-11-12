Madsen guides Boise State to 42-14 victory over New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw long touchdown passes in the first and second quarters to spark Boise State to a 42-14 victory over New Mexico. Madsen connected with Austin Bolt for a 42-yard touchdown just four plays into the game for Boise State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) and tight end Luke Voorhees ran for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead. New Mexico (3-7, 1-5) answered with Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 5-yard scoring run, but George Holani had a 10-yard touchdown run on the final play of the quarter to put the Broncos up 15-7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.