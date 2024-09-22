Madsen accounts for 4 TDs, Boise St. has 609 total yards in 56-14 win over Portland St.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Boise State beat Portland State 56-14. Dylan Riley had 96 yards rushing and touchdowns and Cameron Camper had TD receptions of 18 yards late in the second quarter and 52 yards to open the scoring in the third. Riley scored on a 2-yard run that made it 42-7 going into the fourth quarter. Dante Chachere’s fumble near the goal line was recovered by running back Delon Thompson for a Portland State (0-3) touchdown that made it 7-7 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Chachere scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

