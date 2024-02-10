Madrid’s Bellingham asks to be substituted after hurting left ankle in win over Girona

MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham has asked to be substituted with a hurt left ankle after scoring two goals in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league. Bellingham appeared to twist his left ankle after it was stepped on by Girona’s Pablo Torre early in the second half. The England midfielder was briefly attended to by team doctors before returning to the field. But after tapping in an easy second goal in the 55th, he soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. Madrid visits Leipzig on Tuesday to start their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says “Bellingham picked up a sprained ankle.”

