Madrid tries to avoid Liverpool comeback in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid got used to pulling off dramatic comebacks in the Champions League last season. Now it needs to avoid one to keep its title defense going. It will be Liverpool needing to do something magical at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday to reverse a 5-2 loss from the first leg in the round of 16. No away team has ever erased a three-goal loss from the first leg in the Champions League. Only five times the team that lost at home rallied in the second leg. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says “we need to go and do something special.”

