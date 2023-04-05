Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema scored a hat trick as Real Madrid overturned Barcelona’s advantage in the Copa del Rey semifinals with a resounding 4-0 win at Camp Nou Stadium to reach the final for the first time in nearly a decade. Vinícius Júnior also scored as Madrid advanced 4-1 on aggregate after having lost the first leg 1-0 at home. Benzema also had a hat trick in Madrid’s 6-0 rout of Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid will face Osasuna in the May 6 final in Seville. Osasuna eliminated Athletic Bilbao in extra time on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.