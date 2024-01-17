Madrid to be added to F1 calendar. AP sources say official announcement set for next week

MADRID (AP) — Multiple sources have told The Associated Press that Madrid will be added to the Formula One calendar. The official announcement will be made next week in the Spanish capital, according to the sources familiar with the deal. It will bring the series back to the Madrid region more than 40 years after it last hosted an F1 race. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the matter publicly. Details on when the Madrid race will be added to calendar were still being worked out. Barcelona is under contract with Formula One to host races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2026.

