Madrid soccer derby interrupted after Atletico fans throw objects on the field

MADRID (AP) — The city derby between host Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was interrupted after Atletico fans threw objects onto the field. The referee stopped the Spanish league game on Sunday and sent the players to the locker rooms around the 70th minute at the Metropolitano before play resumed after about 15 minutes. Madrid had just scored the first goal of the match with Éder Militão, who celebrated near the sideline in front of Atletico fans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.