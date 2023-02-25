Madrid scores late to draw with 10-man Atletico

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needs a late goal to salvage a 1-1 draw against 10-man Atletico Madrid at home in the Spanish league. The result gives Barcelona a chance to increase its lead at the top of the standings. Madrid teenage striker Álvaro Rodríguez scored in the 85th minute after Atletico had opened the scoring with José María Giménez in the 78th to move in position to end its seven-year winless drought at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Atletico saw Ángel Correa sent off for elbowing Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger away from the ball in the 64th minute. The draw leaves Madrid seven points behind Barcelona.

