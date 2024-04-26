Madrid replacements too good for Sociedad and take step closer to La Liga title

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has moved a step closer to its 36th Spanish league title after beating Real Sociedad 1-0. On a rainy Friday night in the Basque country, young Turkish star Arda Güler got the only goal on his first league start for the visitor. The win means Madrid has a 14-point gap to second-placed Barcelona and needs only five points from its last five games to ensure the title returns to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

