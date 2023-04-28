Madrid players apologize for Partizan brawl in EuroLeague

MADRID (AP) — Two Real Madrid basketball players have apologized for taking part in a brawl with players from Partizan Belgrade that led to Thursday’s EuroLeague playoff game being called off with less than two minutes to go. Madrid was losing 95-80 at home when a hard foul by Madrid guard Sergio Llull on American forward Kevin Punter upset Partizan players and led to the benches being cleared. Llull says he takes “responsibility for committing that tough foul that sparked the ensuing disaster.” Guerschon Yabusele also issued an apology on social media. The former Boston Celtics player slammed Partizan player Dante Exum onto the floor during the brawl.

