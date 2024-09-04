Madrid mayor criticizes Vinicius for saying Spain shouldn’t host 2030 World Cup if racism continues

MADRID (AP) — The mayor of Madrid criticized Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior on Wednesday after the Brazilian said Spain shouldn’t host the 2030 World Cup if the country hasn’t come to grips with racism in soccer by then. Vinicius told CNN in an interview that “if there is no progress (on racism) before 2030, they should change the host nation” for the World Cup. Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida said Vinicius’ comments could be damaging to Spain as a host of the tournament and had painted the country as a racist nation.

