Madrid hosting Formula One race from 2026 around city’s exhibition center

MADRID (AP) — Formula One will return to Madrid after 45 years when the city stages a grand prix from 2026 on a track including street and non-street sections.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali was in Madrid for the official announcement on Tuesday of the multi-year deal that will bring the series back to the Madrid region.

The Spanish capital contracted with F1 until 2035.

Barcelona’s current contract with F1 ends in 2026. The Barcelona-Catalunya track has been hosting the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991.

The new 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit, which still needs to be approved by FIA, is expected to feature 20 corners around the city exhibition center. F1 said the circuit will include a paddock building, a new race tower, office spaces, VIP hospitality and entertainment areas.

F1 said the venue was projected to have capacity for more than 110,000 fans per day across grandstand, general admission and VIP hospitality. There were also plans to grow the circuit capacity to 140,000 per day over the first half of the contract, “making Madrid one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar.”

The new track was about five minutes from the Madrid airport and near a main metro station and with easy access by buses. F1 said the Spanish GP will become “one of the most accessible races on the F1 calendar,” with nearly 90% of fans able to travel to the track via public transportation.

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain,” Domenicali said. “It truly epitomises Formula One’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

The last F1 race in the Madrid region was in 1981 at the Jarama circuit. The Jerez de la Frontera track in southern Spain hosted races from 1986-90, and in 1994 and 1997.

The country also hosted the European Grand Prix on a street circuit in Valencia from 2008-12.

The contract with Barcelona was extended to 2026 five years ago after the track committed to improvements ahead of the 2022 season.

Spanish media said there were negotiations between F1 and Barcelona to have Madrid taking its spot on the calendar in 2026. Barcelona organizers have said they hoped to extend their contract with F1 beyond 2026.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won last year’s Spanish GP at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.