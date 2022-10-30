Madrid held by Girona in Spanish league in another setback

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has been held by Girona to a 1-1 draw at home in the Spanish league to follow up its first loss of the season in all competitions. Madrid was coming off a 3-2 defeat at Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League. It was Madrid’s second setback in the Spanish league this season. Going into Sunday’s game Madrid had won 10 of its first 11 league matches. The result cuts Madrid’s lead to one point over Barcelona, which won 1-0 at Valencia on Saturday for its 10th win in 12 league matches.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates with Rodrygo after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior hugs the team's head coach Carlo Ancelotti during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is shown a red card by the referee during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Girona's head coach Michel, centre congratulates his players after a 1-1 draw during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton