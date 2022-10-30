Madrid held by Girona in Spanish league in another setback

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Girona's Cristhian Stuani celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has been held by Girona to a 1-1 draw at home in the Spanish league to follow up its first loss of the season in all competitions. Madrid was coming off a 3-2 defeat at Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League. It was Madrid’s second setback in the Spanish league this season. Going into Sunday’s game Madrid had won 10 of its first 11 league matches. The result cuts Madrid’s lead to one point over Barcelona, which won 1-0 at Valencia on Saturday for its 10th win in 12 league matches.

