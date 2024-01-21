Madrid gets 3 favorable VAR decisions to beat last-place Almeria in Spanish league. Barça tops Betis

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed a lot of help from VAR to avoid an embarrassing setback at home against last-place Almeria in the Spanish league. Madrid got three favorable video reviews in the second half and then scored a winner nine minutes into stoppage time to rally to a 3-2 win over Almeria. Dani Carvajal scored Madrid’s winner from close range after a cross into the area. The dramatic late win moved Madrid two points in front of Girona. The Catalan club can reclaim first place when it hosts relegation-threatened Sevilla later Sunday. Barcelona moved back into third place by winning 4-2 at Real Betis.

