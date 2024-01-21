Madrid gets 3 favorable VAR decisions to beat last-place Almeria. Girona and Barcelona also win

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed a lot of help from VAR to avoid an embarrassing setback at home against last-place Almeria in the Spanish league. Madrid got three favorable video reviews in the second half and then scored a winner through Dani Carvajal nine minutes into stoppage time to rally to a 3-2 win over Almeria. The dramatic late victory kept Madrid one point behind Girona, which continued its surprising run for the title by routing relegation-threatened Sevilla 5-1 with a hat trick by Artem Dovbyk. Barcelona moved back into third place by winning 4-2 at Real Betis.

