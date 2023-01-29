Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Real Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has lost ground to Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league after a 0-0 home draw with third-place Real Sociedad. Madrid failed to score for the first time this season despite more than 20 attempts against Sociedad. The result leaves defending champion Madrid five points behind Barcelona. Sociedad is three points behind Madrid. Atletico Madrid earlier rebounded from its elimination against city rival Madrid in the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 win at seventh-place Osasuna in the Spanish league. Substitute Saúl Ñíguez scored the winner less than 10 minutes after he had entered the match in the 65th.

