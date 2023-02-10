Madrid faces Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for club world title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Al-Hilal has nothing to lose when it takes on Real Madrid in the final of the Club World Cup in Rabat on Saturday. The club from Saudi Arabia stunned Brazil’s Flamengo in the semifinals and now stands in the way of Madrid collecting a record-extending eighth world title. Perhaps the only thing speaking in Al-Hilal’s favor in the game is the fact that many of its players know what it is like to pull off the extremely improbable. Al-Hilal includes several members of the Saudi Arabian national side which stunned Argentina 2-1 in their World Cup opener in November.

